CAMRA launches new Ale Trail across the Harrogate district to support pubs and breweries

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has launched a local Ale Trail running throughout August, featuring 30 venues across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough.

Participants can collect stickers for a chance to win prizes while supporting local pubs and breweries.

The local CAMRA branch says "Our aim in running the Ale Trail is to promote real ale and cider across the local community, encouraging drinkers to try something new and explore the diverse range of bars in this area, from traditional pubs to modern micropubs and brewery taprooms, all serving quality beer.

"By visiting these establishments you'll be supporting and protecting pubs that act as social centres and are part of the UK's cultural heritage."

'Ale Trailers' can pick up their free ale trail passport from any of the 30 featured bars, and collect stickers along the way to qualify for the prize draw, with prizes donated by the participating venues. The Ale Trail runs from the 1st to the 31st of August.

More information can be found at http://harrogateandriponcamra.org.uk/ale-trail.html