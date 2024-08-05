CAMRA launches new Ale Trail across the Harrogate district to support pubs and breweries

By Andrew Haddelsey
Contributor
Published 5th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 16:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has launched a local Ale Trail running throughout August, featuring 30 venues across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough.

Participants can collect stickers for a chance to win prizes while supporting local pubs and breweries.

The local CAMRA branch says "Our aim in running the Ale Trail is to promote real ale and cider across the local community, encouraging drinkers to try something new and explore the diverse range of bars in this area, from traditional pubs to modern micropubs and brewery taprooms, all serving quality beer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"By visiting these establishments you'll be supporting and protecting pubs that act as social centres and are part of the UK's cultural heritage."

'Ale Trailers' can collect their trail guides from bars across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough'Ale Trailers' can collect their trail guides from bars across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough
'Ale Trailers' can collect their trail guides from bars across Harrogate, Ripon and Knaresborough

'Ale Trailers' can pick up their free ale trail passport from any of the 30 featured bars, and collect stickers along the way to qualify for the prize draw, with prizes donated by the participating venues. The Ale Trail runs from the 1st to the 31st of August.

More information can be found at http://harrogateandriponcamra.org.uk/ale-trail.html

Related topics:HarrogateCAMRARiponKnaresboroughParticipants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice