Burger King launches the perfect snacking feast for the warm weather
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
The ‘Picky Bits’ dinner is a staple summertime meal in the eyes of Brits, and with Burger King® UK’s new Picky Bits box, it will be even easier to graze a tasty selection of foods during the last days of the hot weather – whether that’s at a picnic in the park, garden party or no fuss meal that caters for all tastebuds.
Available on delivery for £6.99, the Picky Bits Box is packed full of Burger King® UK fan favourites.
Included within the box are 5 gooey Chilli Cheese Bites, 5 crispy-coated Chicken Nuggets, 5 mouth-watering Onion Rings, and the box wouldn’t be complete without the iconic 5 Doritos Tangy Cheese Chicken Fries.
