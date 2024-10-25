Brockmans Gin shares recipes for ‘spooky sips’ for the perfect Halloween party

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:32 BST
You will certainly impress your guests with these Halloween-inspired cocktails 🍸
  • How to make Halloween-themed cocktails using Brockmans Gin 
  • Recipes include; Smoked Rosemary Paloma, The Improper G&T and Improper Margarita
  • Brockmans Gin is available to purchase online and in-store in a variety of shops

Halloween is fast approaching and many of us are already planning our perfect party to celebrate the ‘spooky’ season.

A Halloween party needs only a few things, scary decorations, classic eerie songs (Monster Mash and Thriller are absolute must-haves), ghostly games and of course a fantastic selection of Halloween food and drink. 

To ensure your Halloween party goes off with a ‘BOO!’, Brockmans Gin has shared a selection of recipes to create terrifyingly tasty cocktails.

Find the cocktails below, including the ingredients 

Smoked Rosemary Paloma

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Brockmans Agave Cut
  • 12.5ml Lime Juice
  • 25ml Pink Grapefruit juice
  • 7.5ml Rosemary Syrup
  • 50ml Soda Grapefruit Twist and Smoked Rosemary Garnish

Smoked Rosemary Paloma (Photo: Brockmans Gin)
Smoked Rosemary Paloma (Photo: Brockmans Gin) | Brockmans Gin

How to make: 

  • Add all non-carbonated ingredients to a shaker, add ice, and shake hard for five seconds.
  • Strain into an ice filled glass and top with soda.
  • Garnish with a twist of grapefruit and a smoked sprig of rosemary

The Improper G&T

Ingredients:

  • 50mlBrockmans Gin
  • 150ml low sugar lemonade
  • Lemon wheel & blueberry garnish
  • GLASSWARE
  • Highball
  • ICE
  • High quality cubed

Brockmans Gin

How to make:

  • Build all ingredients in an ice filled glass. Stir gently to combine.

Improper Margarita

Ingredients:

  • 20ml Brockmans Orange Kiss
  • 30ml Silver Tequila
  • 25ml Fresh Lime Juice
  • 15ml Sugar Syrup
  • GLASSWARE
  • Coupe
  • ICE
  • High quality cubed for shaking

Improper Margarita (Photo: Brockmans Gin)
Improper Margarita (Photo: Brockmans Gin) | Brockmans Gin

How to make:

  • Add all ingredients to a shaker.  Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass over ice.

Brockmans Gin is available to purchase in-store and online from a variety of shops, including online retailer Master of Malt.

