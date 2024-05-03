Britain's top independent sausage brand with Harrogate roots launches new Community Fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founders Andrew and Debbie Keeble, who at one point ran The Harrogate Sausage Company, began HECK! Food’s journey to national success from their headquarters in Bedale in North Yorkshire with the help of their family.

But the firm, which won the Business of the Year award at The Great British Business Awards this year, has never forgotten its roots.

Now it is celebrating the power of local community with a raft of initiatives designed to celebrate the spirit of togetherness in the district and beyond.

Supporting the community - HECK! ice cream van handing out free sausage and mash cones last Christmas in North Yorkshire. (PIcture contributed)

Jamie Keeble, HECK co-founder, said: "Since we launched 11 years ago, we’ve been working to support local causes in the parishes close to HECK! HQ, but it was during the pandemic that we really saw the power of community to create positive change and how people came together to help each other.

“We know communities can identify their own responses to challenges but may struggle when it comes to funding.

"Building on the community work we’re already involved in, we wanted to set up a fund to help those individuals and smaller groups where we can and champion the great work they are doing.”

Among the many ways HECK! engages with good local causes is its sponsorship of the now world-famous Bedale AFC Sausage Kits.

This has helped raise nearly £200,000 for Prostate Cancer UK, in memory of the club’s dear friend Steve Garbett who died from the disease in 2014.

HECK! has been a big supporter of This Is Me – a free family-friendly music festival for children with disabilities, hosted by Ripon Rugby Club and organised by Nidderdale and Morton Children’s Resource Centre.

The famous sausage firm was proud to support the first festival in 2018, donating all the sausages and burgers for the big BBQ, and, despite the Pandemic, the event has gone from strength to strength, raising funds through multiple fundraising events.