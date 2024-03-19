Britain's best independent beer award is won by small Harrogate family-run brewery
Julie Joyce, who runs Harrogate Brewing Co alongside her husband Joe, son-in-law Liam, daughter Martha and son Matthew, said the whole family was over-joyed to win four awards at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) annual Beer X convention in Liverpool.
"As the UK’s biggest independent beer competition, prominent breweries from across the country and wider entered, so to win several awards is truly an exciting achievement for the team,” she said.
Since this hard-working Yorkshire born-and-bred family took over Harrogate Brewing Co in early 2020, having been established in 2013 by founder Anton Stark, the brewery and taproom has been going from strength to strength.
The SIBA awards won by Harrogate Brewing Co were:
Overall Keg Champion - Nidd Mild 3.7%
1st Place Gold - Bottle & Can Imperial & Strong Ale - Kursaal Stout 9%
1st Place Gold - Keg Amber, Brown & Red Ale - Nidd Mild 3.7%
Bronze - Session Pale Ale - Wavey Marms 3.8%
Located at Unit 7 at Hookstone Centre on Hookstone Chase, Julie Joyce said they were proud of their wide range of beers which include traditional and contemporary styles.
“These awards, together with the Regional Awards received earlier in the week for our 6.3% IPA Iris and our low alcohol version Baby Iris mean so much to everybody at the brewery, not just the brewing team Liam and Paul but the whole team that make things happen every day,” said Julie.
"The number of awards we received are a wonderful recognition of our dedication to offer what our customers want - across many different taste preferences”.
Harrogate Brewing Co is now looking ahead to its annual Hookstone Hooley, which will run from Friday, August 9 to Sunday, August 11, 2024.
Tickets for the annual beer festival, which will include pop-up bars from three well-known guest breweries, live music every session plus food vendors, are available now from: https://harrogatebrewery.co.uk/