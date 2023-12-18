News you can trust since 1836
Brilliant independent female-led Harrogate cafe puts in application to serve alcoholic drinks

A popular little artisan cafe in Harrogate with the reputation for serving up some of the best coffee in town is applying for a drinks licence.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:44 GMT
The independent female-led Westmoreland Coffee Lounge situated at 2 Westmorland Street close to Regent Parade and Mowbray Square has been offering a welcoming environment to come and enjoy speciality coffees, freshly-made sandwiches and homemade cakes under its owner, Leda for the last five years.

A lovely open space with indoor and outdoor seating and free wifi, this dog-friendly coffee house has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol.

The application includes the times Monday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm.

A dog-friendly coffee house in High Harrogate has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol. (Picture contributed)A dog-friendly coffee house in High Harrogate has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol. (Picture contributed)
Anyone wishing to make representations in connection with the application should email North Yorkshire Council's Licensing Team at [email protected] by Thursday, December 21.

The location near Skipton Road in High Harrogate has been a coffee house since 2014.

Information: https://www.westmorelandcoffee.co.uk/

