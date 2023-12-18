Brilliant independent female-led Harrogate cafe puts in application to serve alcoholic drinks
The independent female-led Westmoreland Coffee Lounge situated at 2 Westmorland Street close to Regent Parade and Mowbray Square has been offering a welcoming environment to come and enjoy speciality coffees, freshly-made sandwiches and homemade cakes under its owner, Leda for the last five years.
A lovely open space with indoor and outdoor seating and free wifi, this dog-friendly coffee house has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol.
The application includes the times Monday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm.
Anyone wishing to make representations in connection with the application should email North Yorkshire Council's Licensing Team at [email protected] by Thursday, December 21.
The location near Skipton Road in High Harrogate has been a coffee house since 2014.
Information: https://www.westmorelandcoffee.co.uk/