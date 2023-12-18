Brilliant independent female-led Harrogate cafe puts in application to serve alcoholic drinks

A popular little artisan cafe in Harrogate with the reputation for serving up some of the best coffee in town is applying for a drinks licence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The independent female-led Westmoreland Coffee Lounge situated at 2 Westmorland Street close to Regent Parade and Mowbray Square has been offering a welcoming environment to come and enjoy speciality coffees, freshly-made sandwiches and homemade cakes under its owner, Leda for the last five years.

A lovely open space with indoor and outdoor seating and free wifi, this dog-friendly coffee house has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application includes the times Monday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm.

A dog-friendly coffee house in High Harrogate has submitted an application for a premises licence for the sale of alcohol. (Picture contributed)

Anyone wishing to make representations in connection with the application should email North Yorkshire Council's Licensing Team at [email protected] by Thursday, December 21.