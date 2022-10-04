Boston Spa gearing up for the return of the much-loved Beer Festival

Having being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic since February 2020, this year’s event will be hosted a little later than the traditional February date.

On 28 and 29 October, the 13th Boston Spa Beer Festival will boast over 50 of the finest ales from Yorkshire, with a great selection of cider and lagers from across the United Kingdom.

The prosecco bar has been upgraded to a prosecco lounge for this years event and for those with a more delicate taste, the gin bar will be offering Boston Spa Gin and Folklore Society Gin, which are both distilled in Yorkshire,

The 13th Boston Spa Beer Festival will return to the town on 28 and 29 October

For the first time this year, there will also be a selection of food vans available on both Friday and Saturday, including pizza from Big Red Oven, huge German bratwurst sausages from The Yorkshire Brat and Little City Waffles, who will be joining on Saturday offering lots of sweet treats.

As ever, the line-up of live music is outstanding with indie and rock covers band The Avros headlining on Friday and 70s, 80s and 90s rock and pop band Neon Lives playing the top spot on Saturday.

There will also be plenty for activities on offer for the children, with free Halloween themed entertainment from 1pm till 7pm including a silent disco, face painting, balloon modelling and much more.

With amazing drinks, food and live music on offer, those attending can enjoy a pint knowing that they are supporting St Mary’s Church of England Primary School, with all profits from the event donated to the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ken Bird, Managing Director at Renton and Parr, said: “Boston Spa Beer Festival has got to be one of the best events in the local calendar.

"The event does a great job of showcasing some of the best beers that Yorkshire has to offer and we’re delighted to be supporting it again”.