The best pubs and bars across the UK named at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2025

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:56 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 14:57 BST

These pubs have been named the best in their region 🍻

The National Pub & Bar Awards have revealed its regional winners for 2025.

The National Pub & Bar Awards recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, taking into consideration customer service, design, style of offer, marketing and investment.

Alongside regional winners, others award categories include; Industry’s Choice Award, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrells Tyrellbly Good Taste Award, and the National Pub & Bar of the Year.

So next time you fancy a trip to the pub or bar for a drink or a bite to eat, why not visit a National Pub & Bar winner?

Here is the full list of every regional winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East Midlands region.

1. The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

The Tollemache Arms in Harrington is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East Midlands region. | Google Maps

The Gunton Arms, Norwich is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East of England region.

2. The Gunton Arms, Norwich

The Gunton Arms, Norwich is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East of England region. | Google-Alan Dyer

The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the London region.

3. The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate

The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the London region. | Google Maps

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North East region.

4. The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses

The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North East region. | Google Maps

News you can trust since 1836
