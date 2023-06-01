Best mobile fish and chips in Yorkshire with highest ratings on Google
This year will be the seventh National Fish and Chips Day and takes place on June 2 every year. Yorkshire is very popular for its fish and chips - it’s no surprise since this region is home to some of the most beautiful coastal towns of Whitby, Scarborough, Robin Hood’s Bay, Staithes and many more.
There are plenty of pubs, restaurants, retailers, fishermen and farmers who own local businesses in the region that provide the freshest fish and chips in the country. From the locally sourced food to the natural ingredients coming from the coast, there is no finer destination for the cuisine.
Some of the eateries that offer an extensive menu are mobile and move from place to place.
Nippy Chippy, Harrogate
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
Address: 82b Ripon Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2DH.
Ramsay's Mobile Fish and Chip Van, Askrigg
It has a rating of 4.6 stars on Google.
Address: Spen Rigg, Askrigg, DL8 3DX.
Mobile Fish & Chips of Pickering
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
Address: 3 Mill Lane, Pickering, YO18 8DJ.
Hooked n Cooked Mobile Fish and Chips Catering Services
It has a rating of three stars on Google.
Address: 8 Sandbeck Park, Wetherby, LS22 7TW.
Chip N Dales, Thirsk
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
Address: Ash Tree Dairy Farm, Thirsk, YO7 3HW.
Dodson's Fresh Catch, Leeds
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
Address: 12 Heathcliffe Court, Bruntcliffe Road, Leeds, LS27 0LN.
Dave's Mobile Fish and Chips Hull
It has a rating of five stars on Google.
Address: 979 Spring Bank W, Hull, HU5 5HD.