Beer heaven: What Harrogate beer lovers can look forward to at Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 in Knaresborough
Plans are in place for Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough after its smash-hit return in 2022 after the pandemic.
The first local beer-bulging beer festival was held at the charity's arts and crafts centre at Bond End in 2019.
Last year saw it bounce back from the cancellations of the Covid years for a full weekend bigger and better than ever.
In total, more than 850 people paid to enjoy the range of 21 handpicked beers, as well as a range of gins, wines and cider, all produced in this area.
Local independents Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing, Roosters and Turning Point joined forces at the event, which included live music from 18 different acts on two stages.
The event was made possible by support of a range of sponsors and partners, including title sponsor Berwins Solicitors.
This year's Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 will take place over three days from April 28-30, 2023.
The weekend will feature an enticing mix of beer, food, music and family activities.
The opening times are:
Friday, April 28: 6pm to 11pm
Saturday, April 29: Noon to 11pm
Sunday, April 30: Noon to 6pm
In the meantime, preparations for another beer and music festival are being made by Henshaws, which helps people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities.
Coinciding with Knaresborough Bed Race, Henshaws BedFest will take place on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 11pm at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.
For more information, visit the event’s website:
www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/knaresborough/henshaws-beer-festival-2022/