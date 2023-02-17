Beer heaven: What Harrogate beer lovers can look forward to at Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 in Knaresborough

The first local beer-bulging beer festival was held at the charity's arts and crafts centre at Bond End in 2019.

Last year saw it bounce back from the cancellations of the Covid years for a full weekend bigger and better than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, more than 850 people paid to enjoy the range of 21 handpicked beers, as well as a range of gins, wines and cider, all produced in this area.

Flashback to part of the bar team at Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough during its smash-hit return in 2022.

Local independents Cold Bath Brewing, Daleside, Harrogate Brewing, Roosters and Turning Point joined forces at the event, which included live music from 18 different acts on two stages.

The event was made possible by support of a range of sponsors and partners, including title sponsor Berwins Solicitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's Henshaws Beer Festival 2023 will take place over three days from April 28-30, 2023.

The weekend will feature an enticing mix of beer, food, music and family activities.

The opening times are:

Friday, April 28: 6pm to 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, April 29: Noon to 11pm

Sunday, April 30: Noon to 6pm

In the meantime, preparations for another beer and music festival are being made by Henshaws, which helps people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities.

Coinciding with Knaresborough Bed Race, Henshaws BedFest will take place on Saturday, June 10 from noon to 11pm at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit the event’s website: