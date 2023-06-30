Beer festival guide: Everything you need to know about Harrogate's exciting new event this weekend

What is it:

Suds With Buds Beer Street Food and Music Festival is presented by Rooster’s Brewery as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations.

When is it:

Programme for Suds with Buds - Tomorrow will see award-winning independent Harrogate brewery Rooster’s first-ever beer festival with as many as 700 people expected to attend .

Saturday, July 1, 2pm-8pm.

Who are Rooster’s:

In 1993, Rooster’s founding brewer Sean Franklin pioneered a new style of beer using new world hops he imported from the USA.

Owned and run locally by the Fozard family since 2011, Rooster’s is a ground-breaker and major award-winner.

In 2020 The company moved from a corrugated metal building on the outskirts of Knaresborough to a £850,000 state-of-the-art brewery and taproom at Hornbeam Park.

Where is it:

Roosters’ brewery and yard, Taproom, Beer Garden and The Sample Room upstairs, Rooster’s, Unit H5, Fifth Avenue, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate.

How many beers are there:

The event will see more than 100 exciting beers being poured by breweries from around the world.

Joining Rooster's at the ticket-only Suds With Buds will be British favourites from as far south as Sussex (Burning Sky) and the upper reaches of northern Scotland (Cromarty Brewing Co).

But the award-winning Harrogate brewery has also invited some of its closest friends – and biggest indie names in beer- from the USA, some of whom are coming in person.

Included are including Odell Brewing Co. and Crooked Stave, both from Colorado; Bale Breaker Brewing Co. from Washington State and California's Green Cheek Beer Co.

Amazingly, Finland’s Brinkhall Cider will also be heading to Harrogate to showcase their wares in the UK for the very first time.

When is last orders:

All bars will stop serving at 7:45pm and all attendees are asked to have finished their final drinks and leave the site by 8:30pm

Is there food:

Yes. Organisers have invited their favourite traders to provide a four different styles of street food at Suds With Buds.

Included are:

Knead Pitta (loaded pittas)

The Pizza Bus (stonebaked, sourdough pizzas)

Paradise Tap & Taco (Mexican street food)

Jack In A Box (gourmet burgers).

Is there live music:

Yes. A live music stage has been being built in Rooster’s Taproom beer garden and will be playing host to some serious musical talent.

Included tbc are:

David Broad (Leed-based Americana)

Hot Soles (Sheffield-based energetic band that toured with The Zutons)

Ralph PelleMounter (Supporting Bastille this summer)

Trainer Trouble (DJ Tony Safari playing funk, vintage soul, hip hop and more)

Ramona Rose (Supported KT Tunstall)

The Silver Reserve (Eclectic, adventurous and melodic alt rock indie)

Parking

Located just a short walk from Hornbeam Park train station, Rooster’s is unable to offer any reserved parking.

Many of the car parks in the area are private and the roads around the brewery open to all will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Toilets

There will six event toilets and two blocks of event urinals have been provided at the top of the Brewery Yard in addition to the permanent restrooms in the Taproom.

Ticket information:

More than 600 tickets have been sold in advance and the event is now sold out.

Please take note, the event is over 18's only and it is not dog friendly.