BBC TV Masterchef success for Harrogate man who developed his unique style of food at home

Millions of TV viewers watched a Harrogate man make a dream come true last night by winning a place in the Masterchef quarter finals.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

Owen Diaram, 50, a Harrogate hotel supervisor who lives in the town with his partner Sam and their two children, impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace on TV last night, Thursday, with his incredible stuffed pork tenderloin.

Born in South Africa, the softly-spoken home cook travelled Europe, then lived in Dublin for a time before moving to Harrogate.

It was the likable Owen's partner who persuaded him to make a bid to appear on series 19 of the hit BBC show.

Quarter finals success - Owen Diaram, 50, a Harrogate hotel supervisor who lives in the town with his partner Sam and their two children, impressed judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace on TV last night.
“My friends and family always enjoy my cooking and over time I have created lots of different styles of food, which is influenced by my heritage, and my time travelling around Europe in my twenties," he said.

"My partner, Sam, said I didn’t appreciate just how good a cook I was, and so she researched how to apply for MasterChef."

Now Owen must hold his nerve again to win a place in the Masterchef semi-finals.

Tonight's episode will see the third quarter-final with this week’s four most talented cooks testing their mettle by creating two courses for a host of former champions and contestants for a place in knockout week.

Should the talented Harrogate home cook progress further in the competition, he is hoping to set up his own business in Harrogate showcasing his unique fusion of South African, Indian and European food influences.

"I am hoping that local restaurants in Harrogate will give me opportunities to work with them after seeing me in the cook in the MasterChef kitchen," said Owen.

"Being able to help create new dishes, demonstrating cooking, and experience working as a chef would be a dream.

"Eventually I’d love to have my own business."

BBC TV's Masterchef series 19: Screening times

The show, which sees 45 amateur chefs compete over the course of several weeks to earn the title of MasterChef champion, is airing three times a week - Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays - at 8pm on BBC One.

