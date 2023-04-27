Battle of the Butchers: This is what happened when a Youtuber went on the hunt to find the best pork pie in Harrogate

A Youtuber has been on the hunt to find out which butchers in Harrogate makes the best homemade pork pies

Scott Weston, of the YouTube channel ‘Channel Scott’, recently took a trip to Addyman Butchers, Elite Meat, J E Audsley Butchers and Kendalls Farm Butchers to find out which had the best homemade pork pie offering.

The video was uploaded to Scott’s YouTube channel seven days ago and has already had over 1,000 views.

He took into consideration the cost, weight, appearance and taste of each pie to determine which one he thought was the best in Harrogate.

Scott was joined by Elizabeth for a taste test where they came to a decision as to which butchers sold the best pork pie.

In his YouTube video, he said: “The two best were Addymans and Kendalls.

"I think Elite Meat, for the money and the fact it was a small pie, I don’t think packed the punch but it was still a lovely pie.

"Audsley’s was the best value but I think it was just a bit under-baked inside.

"I think Kendalls is the best.”

Here are the results of the pork pie tasting…

FIRST – Kendalls Farm Butchers, Skipton Road – £1.90 – 185g

SECOND – Addyman Butchers, Commercial Street – £1.90 – 157g

JOINT THIRD – Elite Meat, High Street – £1.95 – 117g

JOINT THIRD – J E Audsley Butchers, St Winifred's Avenue – £1.75 – 207g

On the Kendalls pork pie, Scott added: “That one is good – just the right ratio of pastry and meat and the meat is well seasoned.

"All four pies were fantastic and if you see any of them around then buy one and have one because they were all delicious.”

It’s not just pork pies that Scott has put to the test, he has also recently been on a pub crawl to some of Harrogate’s newest bars to determine which he thought was the best.