Bank Holiday weekend treat coming as fantastic Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is to return to Ripley Castle

Running from August 26-28 adjacent to Ripley Cricket Club, organisers promise one of their finest cookery line-ups to date with more than 100 stalls and live music tributes to ABBA, Ellie Goulding and Robbie Williams.

Festival Director, Michael Johnston said festival-goers could expect a blend of new culinary ventures and returning favourites.

"It’s going to be an entertaining culinary wonderland for the whole family with the festival's diverse food and drink offerings reflecting the region's rich culinary tapestry, catering to a wide range of palates,” he said.

Coming soon - Harrogate Food and Drink Festival is promising an August bank holiday weekend treat. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Culinary Artistry

Collaborating with Yorkshire Food Guide, the festival is set to present a Cookery Theatre line-up that promises to inspire budding chefs and seasoned gastronomes.

Johnston pledged: "Attendees can look forward to an educational and engaging culinary journey, with top chefs sharing their expertise."

A Melodic Line-up

This year's festival promises an eclectic mix of live musical performances.

Audiences can revel in an ABBA Tribute on Saturday, an Ellie Goulding Tribute on Sunday, and a charismatic Robbie Williams Tribute on Monday.

Johnston said: "Music aficionados are in for a treat with this captivating line-up."

A Blend of Entertainment

From avant-garde roaming acts to riveting performing arts displays, the festival's entertainment offerings are set to captivate attendees.

Johnston remarks: "Prepare to be enthralled by the unique and diverse range of entertainment we've curated for this year's event."

Palate-Pleasing Workshops

Delving into the world of flavours, the festival will offer workshops dedicated to the art of Gin, Cheese, Charcuterie, and Cocktail making/tasting.

"These interactive sessions aim to offer a deeper understanding of taste profiles and craftsmanship," said Johnston.

Supporting Mental Health

The festival is continuing its partnership with Mind in Harrogate, a charity dedicated to assisting individuals dealing with mental health challenges.

"By participating in the festival, attendees have raised over £91,000 so far for local mental health charities,” said Johnston.

Harrogate Food and Drink Festival: Ticket Information