Award-winning Yorkshire beer to be made available to Harrogate Town supporters for first time on match days

Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery, which has partnered with Harrogate Town AFC since August 2021, launched the new bar called Black Sheep Baa…r to offer fans a fresh pint of cask at home matches in the EFL Division 2.

It will be the first time the award-winning Yorkshire beer has been available to enjoy during game time.

Charlene Lyons, CEO of Black Sheep Brewery, said: “We’re very excited to serve Harrogate Town AFC fans a pint of Black Sheep beer just before kick-off, because nothing says matchday like a pint of Yorkshire’s finest.

Harrogate Town players Josh Falkingham and Jack Muldoon launch the new The Black Sheep Baa…r at EnviroVent Stadium.

“Alongside the new pop-up bar, we will be supporting with a number of matchday activations into the second half of the season, which should provide plenty of fun for fans.”

The Black Sheep Baa…r will exclusively serve a number of the independent North Yorkshire brewery’s award-winning beer range to supporters, including Black Sheep Best Bitter, 54 Lager and Black Sheep IPA.

Harrogate Town AFC Chief Executive, Sarah Barry said the new bar was just the start of moves to boost Town supporters on match day at EnviroVent Stadium on Wetherby Road.

“We are proud to partner with Black Sheep Brewery and value their ongoing support as we develop the stadium," she said.

"We’re really delighted to add enjoyment to a match day with more facilities being developed.

"We hope to enhance the match-day experience even more very soon.”

