Award-winning Harrogate micropub changes opening hours as building work gets set to begin
and live on Freeview channel 276
Since Richard Park and his wife Danni opened The Little Ale House in 2016 at 7 Cheltenham Crescent it has become one of Harrogate’s best-loved micropubs.
Sticking to an ethos which shuns TVs, background music and pub ‘gastroficiation’, it was awarded Pub of the Year by Harrogate and Ripon CAMRA in 2022.
Last year saw the owners of this independent gem win planning approval for a change of use of the next-door premises of The Ali Raj, an Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant which closed in 2021.
The plans will see the building of an extension at the back.
With building work imminent, the Little Ale House has adopted new opening hours.
On Mondays through to Friday, it will now open a little later in the afternoon at 5pm.
The Little Ale House currently comprises one main room with the counter at the back, a downstairs cellar room, and front and rear outside seating.
But the hard-working team have been keen to make improvements.
Last year the bar’s website announced: “As we enter into our seventh year, we have exciting plans to continue the refurbishment of our ‘Little House’.
"Watch out for new toilets, more keg lines, a beautiful back bar, and a traditional canopy over the front yard.
"Also, we will hopefully be embarking on an exciting house share… so watch this space!"
For more information, visit: https://alehouseharrogate.co.uk