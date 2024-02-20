Are you doing Lent this year? Don't worry you can still have delicious, healthy and filling dinners.

So you gave up chocolate? Crisps? Generally 'unhealthy' food? Well you're in luck.

Not only are all of FieldGoods meals made with sustainably sourced, real ingredients (which makes them healthier to start with) - lots of them are lighter too.

Like the Spanish Chicken. Simply serve with a lightly dressed green salad and if you fancy it, a sprinkle of nuts.

Or choose from Lamb & Apricot Tagine. As good by itself as it is with tabouleh, flatbread and/or fresh yoghurt.

Goan Fish Curry. Curry doesn't have to be served with rice. For a lighter option try it with some fresh spring onions, or even with cauliflower rice.

Pork & Fennel Ragu. Serve on its own with a salad or with some wholemeal pasta (and a good handful of parmesan!).

Doughlicious Cookie Dough. FieldGoods stock three flavours, all of which are gluten free and less than 160 calories per cookie.