Kevin the Carrot

He may have disappeared temporarily but if you wanht you fix of Kevin the carrot then fear not.

Available in two drops from December 12, Kevin will deliver a limited number of bespoke messages via an animated video for his ever-growing bunch of fans – whether it be a Christmas message, birthday greeting or simply spreading festive joy.

Priced at just £10 a video, all profits made will be donated to Aldi’s food charity partner, Neighbourly – and Aldi will match each donation to continue the drive to help those in need ahead of Christmas.

Following the footsteps of Hollywood star, Lindsay Lohan, musician Chaka Khan and actor James Buckley, fans can root for the nation’s highly adored carrot as Kevin joins celebrity video sharing website, Cameo.

Since its launch in 2017, Cameo has created more than 2.5 million memorable moments for celebrity fans who have signed up to the platform.[1] And now, Aldi is giving its followers the opportunity to blow fan’s carrot tops off with personalised messaging from the rooting-tooting Christmas icon himself.

Kevin The Carrot has been a very busy vegetable this Christmas season, from fighting off intruders in the supermarket’s TV advert to dealing with press interviews and predicting this year’s World Cup winners. Now, joining punnets of celebrities on Cameo, is there anything this little carrot can’t do?!

