Aldi unveils Father’s Day steak range including returning 28oz Godfather Steak.

Aldi is raising the steaks this Father’s Day by bringing back a fan favourite — the mighty 28oz Godfather Steak (£11.99, 794g).

This hulking British rump steak has been matured for 21 days for maximum succulence, tenderness and flavour and is perfect for the BBQ, pan or grill.

But that’s not all as Aldi is also launching a UK supermarket first — a Bone-in Wagyu Sirloin. Priced at £31.99 per kg, this premium Specially Selected cut offers shoppers savings of 94% compared to similar steaks at London's top restaurants.

Renowned for its rich marbling and melt-in-the-mouth texture, Wagyu is considered the pinnacle of beef and Aldi’s bone-in cut takes it even further, adding depth of flavour usually reserved for fine dining.

For dads who like their steak big and bold, the Big Daddy Rump Steak (£6.79, 425g) is also back. A Father’s Day staple, this thick-cut favourite is packed with flavour and ideal for firing on the grill.

Offering a more mature cut, Aldi’s 40-Day Aged steak range, starts from just £5.69. Aged for 25 days using traditional dry-aging followed by 15 days wet-aging for extra tenderness, these steaks deliver restaurant-level richness at unbeatable value:

40-Day Aged Salt Dry Aberdeen Angus Sirloin Steak (£6.29, 227g) — Exceptional marbling with steakhouse flavour

40-Day Aged Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak (£6.69, 227g) — Rich, tender and packed with flavour

Aldi’s wider steak range, available now, includes:

30-Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Fillet Steak (£7.49, 170g) — A delicately tender premium cut

Aberdeen Angus Twin Pack Steaks with Butter Toppers (£7.49, 400g) — Choose from Garlic & Sea Salt or Red Wine & Shallot butter

21-Day Matured Sirloin Steak (£5.19, 195g) — A great value tender steak

Aldi’s full range of Father’s Day Steaks is available in store from today, 12th June.