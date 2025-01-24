Aldi: Aldi launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ steak range starting from only £4.49

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:57 BST
Aldi has launched a brand-new ‘first-of-its-kind’ steak range, with prices starting from just £4.49.

The discount supermarket has launched the brand-new range Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Angus Steaks which includes Rump, Sirloin and Ribeye.

Each steak is made with Aberdeen Angus Beef, crafted through a 40-day aging process. The meat is dry aged for 25 days before being wet aged for 15 days. Steaks are aged to enhance its flavour, creating a rich taste and tenderness.

Aldi: Aldi launches 'first-of-its-kind' steak range starting from only £4.49 (Photo: Aldi/Adobe Stock)
All of the three steaks in the range are available in 227g, and the prices reflect the cut of the meat. The Rump steak is priced at £4.49, Sirloin is priced at £5.69 and the Ribeye is priced at £5.79.

The Rump steak has the perfect balance of tenderness and texture, the Sirloin steak is marbled with a balance of lean beef to fat ratio, and the Ribeye is one of the most tender and juicy cuts with plenty of flavour.

The Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Steaks will join Aldi’s already existing steak range, which includes its Everyday Essentials range, and its Ashfields range which is available in 21-Day, 28-Day, 30-Day ranges and more.

Aldi’s range of Specially Selected 40-Day Matured Aberdeen Angus Steaks are available to purchase in-store and online now. For more information, please visit Aldi’s website.

