Aldi: Supermarket launches alcohol 'dupe' of noughties drink

Holly Allton
Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 17:14 BST

It is 36% cheaper than its inspiration 😮
  • Aldi has launched a ‘dupe’ for Sourz
  • The brand-new range is named Tangz Sour
  • The alcoholic drink is available in two flavours; Cherry and Apple

Aldi has confirmed the launch of its latest alcoholic ‘dupe’, the brand-new Tangz Sour range.

The discount supermarket has become known for its budget-friendly takes on popular drinks brands.

Its newest addition to its already popular drink range is the brand-new Tangz Sour, which is available in two flavours; Tangz Sour Cherry Liqueur and Tangz Sour Apple Liqueur.

Aldi launches ‘dupe’ of popular late noughties alcoholic drinkAldi launches ‘dupe’ of popular late noughties alcoholic drink
Aldi launches ‘dupe’ of popular late noughties alcoholic drink | Adobe Stock/Aldi

Both the Sour Cherry and Apple Liqueur flavours of the Tangz Sour are available in 70cl bottles, priced at £6.99 each.

The new alcoholic beverage is inspired by the retro drink which is usually taken as a shot, Sourz. Sourz is still available to buy at most UK supermarkets, priced at £11.50. Aldi’s Tango Sourz offers a 36% saving compared to Sourz.

While Sourz is still available, it is widely regarded as a ‘retro drink’, given its popularity with pub-goers in the early noughties.

As the demand for retro drink rises, cherry-flavoured drinks are also predicted to be a popular trend for 2025.

Aldi has described the flavours of the Cherry as “boasts vibrant cherry notes for a perfectly balanced sweet and sour taste. Rich, dark cherry flavours with subtle berry hints create a bold finish that’s ideal neat over ice or with a mixer of choice.”

The Apple flavour has been described as “a refreshing burst of sweet, crisp apple with a zingy, sour finish. Smooth and tangy, it makes a bold sip on its own or can be enjoyed as part of a spritz cocktail.”

Aldi’s brand-new Tangz Sour range is available in-store now. For more information, head to Aldi’s website.

