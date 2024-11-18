Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi is recalling a party food - as it may cause an allergic reaction.

The discount supermarket has issued an alert over its Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns because they contain sesame and duck meat which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to sesame - as well as being a no-no for vegetarians.

Aldi says it is due to an ‘error’ by its supplier, but has not explained whether it is a packaging error or a recipe error in the factory.

It said: “Our supplier is recalling Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns due to an error meaning some products contain an undeclared allergen (sesame) as well as duck meat which is not listed on the packaging. Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

The Food Standards Agency has also issued a recall notice.

The only affected product mentioned in the recall is Let’s Party Vegetable Bao Buns, which come in an eight-pack, and it covers all best-before dates.

To find out more call 0800 042 0800 in the UK and 1800 991 828 in Ireland.