A successful weekend for all at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival

Set upon the rolling grounds of Ripley Castle’s riverside deer park, the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival celebrated it’s second and final family foodie festival of the year last weekend.

The festival played host to a variety of international cuisine, featuring Lebanese, Greek, Italian, Canadian, Japanese and Chinese, alongside independent bars and breweries.

New attractions and entertainment were on display all weekend, including roaming comedy street performers, family magic shows, a princess meet-and-greet, stilt walking chefs and much more.

The much-loved Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returned to Ripley Castle last weekend

The Live Cookery Theatre drew in packed audiences, as MasterChef 2022 winner Eddie Scott and Great British Bake Off’s Freya Cox both took to the stage on Saturday.

Local restauranters and professional chefs showcased their unique dishes and a variety of cooking styles, including Head Chef of Restaurant EightyEight Samira Effa, and Jon Appleby of Feversham Arms Hotel and Spa.

Live music was featured on stage all weekend, hosted by experienced saxophonist Will Forrester, with a line-up presenting an incredible display of Yorkshire talent.

Hannah Dewhirst, Festival Coordinator, said: “The riverside showground at Ripley Castle is a stunning location and we were very lucky to have such a wonderful backdrop to our last festival of the year.

"We’re incredibly grateful for all the support we have received from attendees and are looking forward to planning 2023.”

The festival once again partnered with Mind in Harrogate and raised over £1400 for the vital services they provide across the district.