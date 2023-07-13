News you can trust since 1836
A daring 'mash up' to savour from North Yorkshire beer legends and one of the most successful brewers of the modern era

North Yorkshire’s original craft brewers have come together with one of the modern era's most successful brewery names in an exciting ‘beer remix’ collaboration.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 15:22 BST

T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel joined forces for a brewing collaboration designed to highlight the craft, beauty and taste of fresh cask beer and further grow consumer interest in the category.

As part of the collaboration, Tiny Rebel took over Theakston’s historic Victorian tower brewery in Masham to craft their tribute to arguably one of the country’s most famous cask beers, the mighty Old Peculier.

Meanwhile, Theakston took a trip to Newport, South Wales to create a Yorkshire version of Tiny Rebel’s famous Cwtch Beer.

A classic mash up - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel joined forces for a brewing event designed to highlight the craft, beauty and taste of fresh cask beer. (Picture Theakston)A classic mash up - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel joined forces for a brewing event designed to highlight the craft, beauty and taste of fresh cask beer. (Picture Theakston)
A classic mash up - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel joined forces for a brewing event designed to highlight the craft, beauty and taste of fresh cask beer. (Picture Theakston)
The end results are an innovative as they are delicious:

Tiny Rebel’s head brewer Mark Gammons and his team brewed a radical interpretation of the classic Old Peculier, using Chocolate malts, 100% pure cocoa, Fuggle and Progress hops.

Theakston’s head brewer, Mark Slater and his team created a Yorkshire rejig of Tiny Rebel’s famous Cwtch Beer.

A blonde, hop forward beer, Cwtch Gold is made by using Munich and other specialist pale malts to impart not only a different colour but also add subtle more malty flavours to the Welsh classic.

Unique collaboration - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel join forces to create two new beers. (Picture Theakston)Unique collaboration - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel join forces to create two new beers. (Picture Theakston)
Unique collaboration - T & R Theakston and Tiny Rebel join forces to create two new beers. (Picture Theakston)
Simon Theakston, Joint Managing Director of T&RT Theakston said, “Brewing beer is in our blood and so when given the chance to develop a beer in collaboration with the highly creative and innovative brewing team at Tiny Rebel, it was too good an opportunity for us to miss.”

Mo Syed, Chief Demand Officer of Tiny Rebel, said,” In the world of cask beer brewing they don’t come much bigger than Theakston’s of Masham so to be associated with them in a collaboration is matter of enormous pride.

"We look forward, hopefully, to further brewing collaborations between us in future.”

The two freshly redesigned beers - Chocolate Old Peculier and Golden Cwtch – will be featured in a number of special seasonal ale programmes over the summer months.

The beers will also be available in Tiny Rebel’s Brewery Bars in Newport and Cardiff, and Theakston’s Black Bull in Masham.

