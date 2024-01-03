News you can trust since 1836
16 of the best Yorkshire Sunday roast dinners in the Harrogate district, according to Tripadvisor

These are the best places to find the perfect Sunday roast across the Harrogate district, according to TripAdvisor.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 17:41 GMT

The Advertiser has checked in on these top-rated restaurants and pubs serving up a Sunday menu worthy of a trip out this winter.

Log fires, a welcoming atmosphere, and a well-crafted tradition British dish is a pleasure hard to resist.

With many abstaining this January, check out the wealth of pubs and restaurants offering up roasts with options to cater for all dietary requirements.

Save yourself on the washing up this Sunday and support these local venues giving the Sunday roast that extra special touch.

The Guy Fawkes Arms is dog friendly, serves food at the bar as well as in the restaurant. Open from noon to 7pm.

1. Guy Fawkes Arms, Knaresborough

The Guy Fawkes Arms is dog friendly, serves food at the bar as well as in the restaurant. Open from noon to 7pm. Photo: Guy Fawkes Arms

The Golden Lion in Ripon has been gaining a strong reputation for quality food with a traditional and relaxed atmosphere. They serve Sunday dinners from noon to 6pm.

2. The Golden Lion, Ripon

The Golden Lion in Ripon has been gaining a strong reputation for quality food with a traditional and relaxed atmosphere. They serve Sunday dinners from noon to 6pm. Photo: Golden Lion, Ripon

The Lime Tree Inn is in Great Ouseburn, near York. It caters for all dietary requirements.

3. The Lime Tree Inn, York

The Lime Tree Inn is in Great Ouseburn, near York. It caters for all dietary requirements. Photo: Olivia Brabbs

The Station Hotel in Birstwith serves all day on Sundays from noon to 10pm.

4. The Station Hotel, Birstwith

The Station Hotel in Birstwith serves all day on Sundays from noon to 10pm. Photo: The Station Hotel, Birstwith

