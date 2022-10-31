News you can trust since 1836
13 of the best pubs in North Yorkshire for a roast dinner featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023 including pubs in the Yorkshire Dales and Yorkshire coast

There are lots of North Yorkshire pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide popular for their roast dinners - here are some of them.

By Liana Jacob
37 minutes ago

There are lots of pubs in Yorkshire that have been featured in the latest edition of CAMRA Good Beer Guide. The guide, which has been released every year for the past 50 years, has been published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and can be purchased on its website.

It celebrates venues selected by its members for having the best beers from small independent breweries to cask-conditioned lagers and international beers.

We have selected some of the best pubs in North Yorkshire featured in the Good Beer Guide 2023 popular for their roast dinners according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Fat Badger

This Harrogate pub has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 1,326 reviews.

2. The Shoulder of Mutton

The Shoulder of Mutton is located in one of the poshest villages in the UK, Kirkby Overblow, and has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 267 reviews.

3. The Queens Arms

Located in the charming village of Litton in the Yorkshire Dales and has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 466 reviews.

4. The Bay Horse

This pub is situated in the town of Masham and has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 340 reviews.

