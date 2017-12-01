Festive tasting menu takes visitors on journey through Harewood

Following the success of their first pop-up dining experience in the summer, Harewood Food and Drink Project is returning this December for their next event; Hidden Harewood – Winter in the Woods.

This special winter edition will take diners on another immersive journey through the Harewood estate with acclaimed chef at Ox Club and past contestant on MasterChef: The Professionals 2016, Josh Whitehead, returning with a tasting menu, inspired by the Christmas season and winter produce.

The evening will take diners on a journey through Harewood, with one of the secret dining locations being a cosy cottage hidden deep within woodland, in the most remote part of the estate.

Josh Whitehead’s menu will showcase the best of Yorkshire, inspired by Harewood’s heritage and the seasonal produce grown on site.

Josh’s menu will feature many innovative creations, similar to his mulberry ice-cream (made using the wood from a 120-year-old tree on the Harewood estate) which was served at the summer pop-up.

There are a limited number of tickets left on Sunday 10 December.

For more details and to buy tickets, visit www.harewood.tocktix.com