Favourite Things: Satisfying food, scenic walks and best places to spot bats

John Altringham lives in Ilkley and visits Harrogate and Nidderdale for work and play. The recently early retired Professor of Ecology & Conservation at the University of Leeds has worked all over the world. John now works primarily as a volunteer advisor for a wide range of conservation organisations in the UK, including The Wild Watch in Nidderdale, which works with local people, volunteers, naturalists, landowners, and families to gather information on the area’s wildlife species to inform future conservation work.

Here are his favourite places to visit in the district.