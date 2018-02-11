Favourite Things: Interesting festivals, tasty pies and time to relax at baths

Alex B Cann, radio presenter and event host, shares some of his favourite things.

I have lived in Yorkshire since the age of two, and firmly believe it’s the best place on Earth! From rolling countryside to fabulous pubs, we have a world of possibilities on our doorstep! I’ve been lucky enough to do my dream job since 2002, presenting radio shows all over Yorkshire. After a decade on Stray FM, I went freelance in 2016, and can currently be found on Trax FM, Great Yorkshire Radio and Tempo FM, amongst others! Here are a few of my favourite things.