Deadpool and Wolverine: Pandora x Marvel charms are perfect for any marvel fan and I want them all
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Pandora has released some fantastic collaborations over the past few years including Disney, Game Of Thrones and Marvel. We are huge fans of all three in our house however, since purchasing my Pandora bracelet - my collection has slowly turned into a Marvel fanfare.
I recently added the Marvel Wolverine Charm £60 to my bracelet collection after watching the new movie and he is just the cutest little X-Men. The intricate detail and colours are so well crafted that even from far-away everyone can see it’s Wolverine. The jewellery brand also has his bestie Deadpool as a charm and Captain America.
I already have the Marvel Spider-Man Soaring City Charm and Guardians of The Galaxy Dancing Baby Groot Charm. But the Marvel Collab also features more than charms. They have the Moments Marvel The Avengers Logo Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet, Marvel The Avengers Infinity Stones Hoop Earrings and the Marvel Captain Marvel Octogram Star Two-tone Pendant Necklace.
The collection is a great gift idea for any Marvel fan - even my husband is thinking about getting a bracelet so he can start his own Pandora collection. I will definitely be adding The Avengers Infinity Stones Ring to my Christmas list this year - And no it’s not too early to start thinking about Christmas presents.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.