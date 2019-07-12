Prince Andrew, the Duke of York is given a tour of the show at Harrogate.

Famous faces and celebrities spotted at the Great Yorkshire Show 2019

The Great Yorkshire Show attracts thousands of visitors from far and wide every year to its Harrogate showground.

At this year's show as well as fans of farming and country life, there were some celebrity faces among the crowds.

Prince Andrew visits the showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate. Organisers of the show revealed entries for the show are higher than in any previous year.

1. Prince Andrew

Red Sheperdhess Hannah Jackson pictured at the NFU Tent breakfast conference on day two. Picture: Simon Hulme.

2. Breakfast and business

TV vet Julian Norton at the Great Yorkshire Show on day three. Picture Tony Johnson.

3. TV star

Soprano Lizzie Jones performs at the Great Yorkshire Show on the last day. Picture Tony Johnson.

4. Singing star

