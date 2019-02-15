Lesbian couple from Yorkshire post job advert for 'Manny' to help introduce male figure into daughter’s life

A lesbian couple from Yorkshire are looking for a 'Manny' to help them introduce a male role model into their daughter's life.

The hiring parents, from Harrogate, state that they are concerned that their all-female household is going to have a negative impact on their daughter’s future and have already noticed she is uncomfortable around men.

The ad appeared on Childcare.co.uk last week, recruiting a ‘Manny’ to look after a six-year-old girl with two mothers. The role involves picking the child up every day after school, making her dinner, putting her to bed if the couple are running late at work and will include weekend work at least once a month.

According to the advert, the child is already uncomfortable around men and has minimal contact with them, due to extended family not living nearby and not having any male teachers at school.

The parents state that “like most six-year old girls she isn’t close with many boys in her class, but we are scared this is a much larger problem, which will affect her in later life when it comes to dating, socialising and work.”

The advert specified that the role is well paid and part-time, however the ‘Manny’ must be flexible in case of any emergencies. The parents have also revealed that candidates must be looking for a long-term job, as they are looking to keep him in the child’s life for the foreseeable future, ‘at least until her teenage years’, so they can forge a strong bond.

The candidate must be available to work at least one weekend a month, to spend the day with the child, whether that’s taking her to a sports game, local attraction or the cinema. The parents say that they want a strong role male model for her who is willing to give advice, teach her life skills and won’t be afraid to discipline her when needed.

The parents are suggesting a trial shift, to oversee how prospective candidates interact with the child and to formally meet the ‘Manny’ before hiring. They also specified that the successful candidate must have a clean driving licence, first aid training and a minimum two years’ experience in nannying or a similar role.

Childcare.co.uk is a platform which allows parents to search for and connect with babysitters, childminders, nannies, nurseries, private tutors and schools and also allows childcare providers to advertise their services. The site has more than 2 million users nationwide and is the largest online community for parents in the UK having launched in 2009.

Richard Conway, Founder of Childcare.co.uk said: “This is an unusual request, however we have lots of reliable male nannies registered to the site who will hopefully help this couple and their daughter out. It’s always lovely when a child makes a strong bond with their nannies and childminders and we hope this will be the case.

“We hope by sharing the request we can find the perfect ‘Manny’ for the family. So, any male nannies out there who like the sound of this job and think that they would be a perfect fit for the family, please apply!”

