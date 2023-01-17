Why I am doing an 18-hour Online Pilates marathon fundraiser for Leukaemia UK by Harrogate instructor Eugenie Keogh

Harrogate pilates instructor Eugenie Keogh helping her husband Stephen to build his strength ahead of his stem cell transplant doing Pilates six times a week.

Pilates instructor Eugenie Keogh is to take on an 18-hour marathon Pilates session on Zoom on Sunday, January 29 starting at 6am.

"The early diagnosis of leukaemia remains elusive because the symptoms are often overlooked.

"The disease is often only diagnosed when a person ends up at A&E department struggling for life,” said Eugenie who has her own studio in North Rigton near Harrogate.

Harrogate pilates instructor Eugenie Keogh.

The decision to help increase awareness about the symptoms of leukaemia follows the shock of Eugenie’s husband Stephen being rushed to Harrogate A&E in July 2022 with a combination of classic leukaemia symptoms – shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, skin rash, an ulcerated mouth, frequent nose bleeds and night sweats.

“We were completely traumatised when the aggressive blood cancer Acute Myloid Leukaemia (AML) was diagnosed, “said Stephen himself.

In the weeks leading up to the diagnosis, Stephen had sought medical help about individual symptoms, but these had not been linked or resulted in a blood test.

“This resulted in a late diagnosis for Stephen,” explained Eugenie, “which is why I am supporting the campaign to raise awareness among GPs about blood cancer symptoms."

Stephen has responded well to the treatment regime for AML and is now awaiting a bone marrow stem cell transplant.

"This is the only chance for me to achieve complete remission and, hopefully, a cure,” he said.

Eugenie is now a firm believer that, the earlier the disease is spotted, the better the chance of effective treatment, prognosis and quality of life.

Her Pilates marathon on Zoom later this month aims to raise funds for Leukaemia UK, a charity that works to fund innovative research and support those affected by leukaemia blood cancers.

As a bonus for those who make a donation, Eugenie is extending an invitation to keep her company by logging on at any time for any of the Pilates sessions which will start on the hour every hour from 6am.