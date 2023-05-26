'We cannot tolerate vaping by pupils' warning by Harrogate secondary school as incidents increase

In a letter sent to parents, St John Fisher Catholic High School said it had recently been made aware of an increase in the number of incidents in the local community where children and young people “were being exposed to potentially harmful substances using vapes”.

The secondary school located on Hookstone Drive said it hoped the letter would raise awareness of the key health risks involved in vaping with the warning that “there is a growing body of clinical evidence that vaping at a young age may affect the development of the lungs and may lead to respiratory conditions later in life.”

It said it had decided to come together with other schools on the issue, including Harrogate Grammar School, Harrogate College and Boroughbridge High School as it felt it needed “a community response to keep all our children safe from harm”.

The school added that it hoped the letter would alert parents to the consequences should a child be found to be in possession of vapes on school/college premises.

The letter says: “We are aware that there have been reports of young people becoming unwell and needing medical attention after using vapes.

"Vapes devices are usually very small and can be concealed on a person or blend in with school/college equipment and can be easily missed.

"We recognise that this is not an issue specific to any one school/college but rather a risk that exists within the community impacting on all schools/colleges.

"We will all continue to educate students regarding the dangers of vaping and the legality.

"But we are sure parents will agree that the possession and use of vapes on any school/college premises is something that we simply cannot tolerate.

"Any student found in possession of a vape will be subject to a serious school/college sanction, including the risk of suspension.