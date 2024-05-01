Tumble down the rabbit hole and create an enchanting tea party with Disney’s Alice in Wonderland inspired collection from Asda
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
From bakeware to tableware and homeware all featuring the new Alice in Wonderland design with iconic characters and motif, Disney fans can get their hands on the collection in selected stores and online for as little as £2.
For those looking to host a fun tea party, the side plates, bowls, and bakeware including super cute cake tins, utensils and rolling pins have great reviews from shoppers and transport you to wonderland!
It’s not just bakeware and cookware though, if you’re looking to add a touch of Disney magic to your home, find cushions, bedding, Cheshire Cat planters and more from the Alice in Wonderland collection too.
Shoppers are loving the cute collection rating products including the Scalloped Coaster 5 stars for being ‘useful but also adds a bit of fun’.
Visit Shop the full Alice in Wonderland collection here to see the whole collection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.