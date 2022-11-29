Successful opening weekend at Mother Shipton’s Christmas event in Knaresborough

Mother Shipton’s has launched its Magical Christmas Experience in Knaresborough to the delight of children.

Visitors were wowed by the beautiful Winter Wonderland set within the ancient woodland and enjoyed the magic of the personal Santa Experience set within a cosy Christmas grotto.

As well as a visit to Santa, families can enjoy a chat with Chief Elf Chestnut, listen to Christmas stories with Holly Berry, send a letter to Santa in the North Pole Post Office, make a Christmas wish on the wishing tree and collect reindeer food to sprinkle outside on Christmas Eve.

A spokesperson said: "The opening weekend was a huge success and we received some lovely feedback from visitors."

The event will continue on selected dates throughout December.

Tickets must be booked in advance at https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/