Ripon Community House Toy Library celebrates 30 years of supporting parents

The toy library, which opened in 1993, has celebrated 30 years of supporting young parents living on a shoestring budget by creating a friendly oasis where children can ‘learn through play’.

The library was founded by the remarkable vision of Magda Gay to tackle isolation and offer children a wider variety of toys which their families may struggle to provide.

Magda Gay, pictured with her son in her arms back in 1993, attended with him, now aged 33, to help celebrate the library’s anniversary.

Ripon Community House Toy Library has celebrated 30 years of parental support in the community.

The phenomenal work from volunteers has been a vital lifeline for the library and has provided the energy to support the popular organisation.

Sarah Sharpe, chair of Ripon Community Toy Library, said:“We have done our own fundraising over the years.

“Recently we’ve bought a new balance bike which was expensive.

“We’ve had some incredible volunteers for over 20 years.”

Magda Gay and volunteers 30 years ago when the toy library first opened.

A young mother spoke about the benefits of the project, she said: “Kids get excited when they are going out and it means they have to reflect on their behaviour.

“Children learn about being careful when they are out and they learn how to share better.

“Coming here means you don’t have to constantly buy new things.

“It relieves the pressure on keeping up with demand and keeping your children happy.

“I think people really care about the effect on the environment now.

“If you can do anything to save energy it's using something that already exists.”

The library also provides parents with a place to share frustrations and a chance to off-load the pressures of parenting.”

“Being on your own with children for hours can be draining; it's not like just being alone.

“It’s important for parents to have contact with other adults however briefly.

Mrs Sharpe said: "We are pleased with the amazing turnout at Ripon Community Toy Library's 30th Birthday.