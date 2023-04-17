Rail passengers on Northern trains warned not to watch 'unsuitable' online content on all lines including Harrogate

The train operator said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations, too, particularly when children are present.

Northern said although most people were likely to err on the side of caution at work, it wasn’t always the same on trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company is pointing to "a minority" of commuters who consume content which is "not suitable" for its services, including inappropriate jokes," offensive topics and "bad language".

Northern rail said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If something is “not suitable for work" then it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Northern’s commitment to correct online behaviour on trains includes delivering the internet in their stations and on-board their trains in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.