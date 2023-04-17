News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago This Morning’s Holly Willoughby out of action due to illness
34 minutes ago RSPCA call for investigation into Grand National horse deaths
1 hour ago Tributes paid to delivery driver killed by his own ‘stolen’ van
2 hours ago Royal College of Nursing warns of more strikes
2 hours ago Met Office predicts possible 20C ‘heatwave’ to hit parts of UK
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady to be surrounded by the animals he loved for funeral

Rail passengers on Northern trains warned not to watch 'unsuitable' online content on all lines including Harrogate

Rail passengers on the Northern network – including the Harrogate-Leeds line – are being warned not to watch "inappropriate or explicit" videos while travelling.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Apr 2023, 09:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 09:56 BST

The train operator said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations, too, particularly when children are present.

Northern said although most people were likely to err on the side of caution at work, it wasn’t always the same on trains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company is pointing to "a minority" of commuters who consume content which is "not suitable" for its services, including inappropriate jokes," offensive topics and "bad language".

Northern rail said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations.Northern rail said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations.
Northern rail said it is appealing to customers to take the strict ‘not suitable for work’ (NSFW) rule regarding the viewing of online content to their trains and stations.
Most Popular

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year – and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If something is “not suitable for work" then it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home.”

Northern’s commitment to correct online behaviour on trains includes delivering the internet in their stations and on-board their trains in partnership with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi.

The rail operator has been a member of the scheme to meet minimum filtering standards since 2017.

Related topics:Rail passengersHarrogateLeedsWifi