Plea to Yorkshire public to support Martin House's new £21.9m plan to create 'highest quality care' for children

Clair Holdsworth, who was appointed chief executive of the Yorkshire-based facility in April 2021, said the biggest redevelopment in the hospice’s history was in response to a series of advances in clinical research and palliative medicine.

"There had been discussions about expanding our facilities before I arrived at Martin House,” said Clair who began her career as a physiotherapist and took on her first leadership role in 2008 — managing a multidisciplinary team at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust.

"Our buildings are 40-years-old now and need to be transformed because the needs of children have changed so much in that time.

Launch of £2m public appeal to improve children's hospice - Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive at Martin House with Gareth Southgate, the charity’s ambassador and manager of England national men’s football team. (Picture contributed)

“Advancements in clinical research and palliative medicine mean that the needs of children with life-limiting conditions have become ever more complex, as have the medical research, levels of professional training and technical equipment required to provide the optimal level of support.

"It’s crucial that our facilities change with them, to ensure families receive the highest quality care in modern, well-equipped surroundings."

Founded in 1987, Martin House provides hospice care for children and young people – and their families – across West, North and East Yorkshire at its home in Grove Road, Boston Spa.

The state-of-the-art £21.9m improvement project to enable Martin House to continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come, is expected to be completed by September 2025.

Working on phase 1 - Martin House's £21.9 million project, named ‘THE BUILD’, is set to be complete by winter 2025, and will enable the children's hospice to continue to support children, young people and their families for many years to come. (Picture contributed)

The high quality plans have been formulated in collaboration with the families using the hospice, including the children themselves, to ensure their needs are front and centre of the project.

THE BUILD will consist of two phases.

Phase 1: A new children's wing to ensure that whether a family is visiting for respite or end-of-care life, support is delivered in the best environment with all the facilities required to meet their often-complex needs.

The space has been designed to balance a “home for home” feel, with the required clinical facilities, to be fully accessible and to always offer privacy and dignity.

England football manager Gareth Southgate said: “I’m always humbled when I visit Martin House, the hospice is a lifeline for local families, and it really does transform the lives of young people with life-shortening conditions every single day." (Picture contributed)

Initial work began on this last December.

Phase one’s Children’s wing will include nine enchanted forest-themed bedrooms with piped oxygen, integrated hoists and access to the private garden.

Communal spaces like the art room, playroom, lounge and dining area allow for truly holistic wrap round care.

Alongside this will be two cooled bedroom suites where children are cared for after death, to allow families time to say goodbye and receive much needed emotional support.

Phase 2: A new teenage wing with six en suite bedrooms and will create a social space for young people.

Facilities will include an interactive den with sensory area, a recording studio for teens to create their own music, and a gaming zone, giving them more freedom and independence, allowing teens to be teens!

Phase two’s Education centre will keep Martin House at the forefront of paediatric palliative care with adaptable spaces to facilitate training for healthcare professionals across the region, implementing a collaborative approach to palliative care for children across all settings.

The well-being centre will include a hydrotherapy and sensory pool, day therapy space, consulting rooms and a state-of-the-art sensory room with immersive cinema experience.

Martin House’s original launch 40 years ago owed much to the passion of its founder, the Venerable Richard M C Seed, Archdeacon of York and the generosity of thousands of people who helped raise the funds.

Although the bulk of the £21.9m budget for the current redevelopment has been secured, a public phase of the fundraising has just been launched.

The new £2 million public appeal is being backed by the charity’s ambassador and manager of England’s national football team, Gareth Southgate, who has played a major role in recent years supporting Martin House.

Clair Holdsworth, Chief Executive at Martin House, said: "Gareth Southgate has been a massive help in raising a big chunk of money.

"But we’re not sitting back yet, we still need help to get us over the line

"Our building needs to be transformed to meet those changing needs, so, over the next 18 months, we are asking the people of Yorkshire to help us raise £2m so we can complete this essential and ambitious £21.9m project.

“We understand that the current economic circumstances are tough for many people at the moment, and we would be grateful for any donations at all,

"No amount is too small, every penny will make a significant difference and go directly towards funding THE BUILD.

"I will be so happy when we finish and are able to move into the new facilities.

"THE BUILD will enable us to offer the best technology-led care, yet in a homely environment and it will give us more space for all the equipment the children we care for require”

"Please BACK THE BUILD”.

Martin House is set to launch a series of fundraising events for the public to support THE BUILD, in partnership with Haribo.