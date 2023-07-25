New free family event in Harrogate for summer in campaign to stop decline in outdoor play by children

Offering giant lawn games, a bouncy castle and inflatable slide, the forthcoming event has been organised by Redrow as part of its new ‘Please Play Here’ campaign which seeks to actively encouraging children to play outside.

The new initiative comes as Redrow has uncovered that two-thirds of parents in Yorkshire say their child plays outside for less time than their generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey of 2,000 parents across the nation has revealed the decline in outdoor play has raised concerns.

Giant lawn games, a bouncy castle and inflatable slide will be ready for playtime at Granby Meadows in Harrogate. (Picture Redrow)

In Yorkshire parents report that their child spends too long on social media (39%), and don’t have enough safe spaces near their home to play (26%).

Three quarters (73%) of parents also state roads are too dangerous now to consider sending them outside to play.

Redrow’s nationwide campaign encouraging families to ‘Please Play Here’ and spend more time outdoors this summer has been headed by children’s psychologist and professor at Exeter University, Professor Helen Dodd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The research shows that fewer children are playing outdoors than in their parent’s generation, with a particularly notable decline in street play,” said Helen.

“Two notable barriers to children’s outdoor play that parents recognise are road safety and lack of open spaces.”

Kevin Parker, group master planning director at Redrow, said: “We want to go further than minimum requirements, and fully respond to the needs of our customers, which is why we’re working with experts like Dr Helen Dodd and launching this campaign ahead of the summer school holidays.

“We have designated open spaces for play and recreation across our developments, as well as play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors including natural play to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Granby Meadows on Saturday, August 5, Harrogate’s free family event will also offer the following:

Free face painting

Ice cream

Hot dogs

Open to those living on the development and everyone in the surrounding community, the event will run from 11am to 4pm.