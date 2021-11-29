Mr and Mrs Claus have arrived at a Yorkshire location to deliver a great family day out - this is where and how to book

Mr and Mrs Claus have opened the gates to the Christmas Experience at their new ho-ho-home at Lotherton, near Leeds

Everyone’s favourite festive couple have landed their sleigh at Lotherton, a popular family attraction just north of Leeds, ready for their first ever joint residency at Yorkshire’s most magical Christmas day out and have already been a huge hit.

Tickets sold at record-breaking speed this year, with the first lady of the festive season proving to be a seasonal sensation! While Santa’s diary is almost full, there are still plenty of options for festive fun with Mrs Claus and the cheeky elves.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “We’re delighted that Santa & Mrs Claus have arrived at Lotherton’s Christmas Experience ready to welcome families from Yorkshire and beyond. The house is dressed in its festive finery, the gingerbread is baking, carols are being sung and there’s a hint of magic in the air.

“The Christmas Experience is always special but this year feels even more so after the challenges of the last couple of years. With our guest of honour, Mrs Claus, adding an extra sprinkle of festive fairydust, it’s set to be a magical day out for all the family.”

From now until January 2, families can enjoy a Christmas day out like no other, with Santa and his jolly wife welcoming visitors until they head back to the North Pole on December 23, ready for Santa’s round the world trip.

This year is more magical than ever, with many new additions including gingerbread decorating workshops with Mrs Claus in the Hall, which as ever has been decorated in its spectacular Edwardian festive finery to enchant visitors young and old.

There is also a fabulous new festive woodland walk where winding paths are filled with twinkling lights and decked out in larger than life Christmas traditions to be explored, including a giant Christmas cracker and a snow globe tunnel.

Lotherton is also playing host to Yuletide yurts, which will be serving festive hot food and drinks during the day and then extending the Christmas cheer into a bar during the evenings and weekends. The Yuletide Yurts will also bring more wonder and entertainment with the addition of magic shows on a weekend.

Family favourites including the secret fairy dell, Christmas crafts in the Elf Village and, of course, Santa and the wishing tree, have also returned for a Christmas filled with wonder and joy.

While Santa’s diary is almost fully booked, there are still tickets available for all other activities and general entry to The Christmas Experience, run by Lotherton and Breeze.