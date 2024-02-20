Mothering Sunday: One for mums that love to cook - the COSORI 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer

One for mums that love to cook - the COSORI 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer.

With a huge 8.5L capacity comprised of two 4.25L baskets, the air fryer caters to the bustling needs of a family, with the efficiency and versatility needed to prepare an entire meal with multiple components simultaneously.

The dual-zone design not only enables seamless multitasking, but also provides an effortless way to monitor the cooking process, ensuring each dish is cooked to perfection.

The COSORI Dual Basket Air Fryer boasts eight one-touch cooking functions including air fry, roast, grill, reheat, bake, dehydrate and more. With two independent zones and clear viewing windows, the air fryer design allows users to customise cooking settings for different foods at the same time and keep an eye on food while it cooks.

Providing the ultimate convenience and saving users ample time, the unique SYNC FINISH function revolutionises meal preparation and offers home cooks a versatile, easy and healthy way to prepare foods using any method required.

The SYNC COOK function further streamlines the process by effortlessly matching time and programme settings in both drawers with just one touch – an ideal solution for family dinners, gatherings and dinner parties.

Embracing a commitment to healthier cooking, the COSORI Dual Basket Air Fryer empowers users to create delicious, crispy meals using 95% less oil, taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle without compromising on great taste.

