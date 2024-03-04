Mothering Sunday: How to gift the ultimate self-care day this Mother’s Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In fact, 90% of Brits partake in self-care, with everything from a spa trip to a night in with your partner counting.

Gifting a self-care day can be the perfect way to show you care, while giving back some of that love and affection to someone who needs it most. In fact, it can be the perfect gift for any mother this Mother’s Day.

Katy Baxter, Corporate Affairs Director at Baxters of Scotland, a luxury food hamper business, says: “Self-care is more than simply spending some time with a face mask and enjoying good food. It is about spending time with your loved ones, enjoying a quiet night in, and finding ways to make your day-to-day life a little bit easier. We often think of self-care as something we should do for ourselves, but it can be even more powerful to gift this luxury to someone else.”

How to gift the ultimate self-care day this Mother’s Day.

Self-care packagesWhether you’re looking to treat your mum with the gift of relaxation or you’re a hard-working mum looking to gift it to yourself, a self-care package can be just what is needed after a busy or stressful week. Self-care packages aren’t only useful when someone is sick; although they certainly can have their benefits to your physical health, they also act as a way of providing a bit of love and care any day of the week.

Katy says: “A hamper is the perfect gift to give your mum some much-needed downtime. This way, you can give her a bit of everything. From socks to foods that soothe the soul, there’s plenty you can include in a hamper. And it is perfect for any celebration, including Mother’s Day.”

Consider time togetherDepending on your mum’s personality, she might prefer specific types of self-care. More introverted people might prefer the traditional style of being home alone for a few hours to decompress, whereas someone more extroverted might want some quality time. Self-care doesn’t have to be a solo activity either. It can be spending time with your family and friends. This Mother’s Day, why don’t you treat your mum to some relaxing time with the family, without the stress? From planning an activity to a pamper session at home, being able to relax together can do plenty for your mental well-being and relationships.

Katy says: “Self-care doesn’t just have to be a few minutes; it can be a whole day. Take your family out for a relaxing picnic in a park for a great start to your celebration – making all things mum! Don’t forget her favourite food and drink. And sometimes spending the day together can be as simple as cooking pizza at home – why not experiment with different flavoured chutneys as part of your pizza experiment?”

Quality time together is a great way to gift someone some self-care. The mothers in your life spend their time caring for everyone, so spending a day caring for her as a family is the perfect choice. You can also offer to take some responsibilities off her plate as part of your gift. Spend some time making her favourite meal or checking off a different task she had to do, so that she can spend less time focusing on the things that stress her and more time relaxing.

Power of foodNo self-care package is complete without the right food and drink. The amazing memory properties that food has mean that you can transport your loved ones across the globe or back into their memories simply through food. And if your mum is a foodie, this is the perfect choice for her.

Whether you’re adding her favourite childhood snacks into the mix or flavour combinations from her favourite family holiday destinations, food can be perfect for a relaxing addition to your gift.

Katy says: “Food can be a powerful addition to your self-care packages. Whether you’re padding out your hamper or giving your mum some new things to try, a food hamper can really enhance the experience. No pamper session or movie night is complete without the right charcuterie board filled with cheeses, chutneys and pickles to match. You don’t want your mum to be halfway through her relaxing time only to realise she needs a snack – make sure you’ve prepared it ahead of time.”

Think comfortDepending on your mum’s personality, she’ll find different things relaxing. Perhaps she is someone who loves a walk-in nature, or maybe she finds comfort in more intense activities – either way, you should be ending the self-care with something extra comforting.

Think socks, candles, blankets, and all things soft. You will want to make her home a little sanctuary. Nothing is more relaxing than a clean, comfy, and nice-smelling environment. Find products your mum will want to use instantly, such as the perfect wool socks.