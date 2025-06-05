Majority of parents in Yorkshire believe they had a safer, easier and better childhood than their children.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 63% of parents and carers of children aged 18 and under polled think they had safer childhoods compared to their own children, while 53% felt theirs was easier and 51% believed they had better experiences

This comes at the same time as new data demonstrates that 56% of parents want their children to play more in person.

However, the top three barriers identified to in person play include concerns for children’s safety, the accessibility of going online, and the cost-of-living crisis.

The NSPCC calls on the public to play their part for children by getting involved in Childhood Day on the 6th of June.

A YouGov survey of 4,017 parents and carers – including 330 in Yorkshire and the Humber - commissioned by the NSPCC to analyse children’s playing habits also found that 56% of participants want their children to play more in person.

Almost a third of parents (29%) believe the biggest barrier to their child playing more in person is concerns over their safety. Other barriers identified include:

The accessibility of going online (28%)

The cost-of-living crisis, such as preventing families from being able to afford clubs (25%)

Lack of friends to play with (25%)

Online games being more engaging (23%)

Overall, findings across the UK showed that 38% of parents believe their child plays online every day or multiple times a day. Once children reach their teens, this increases, with 53% of parents of 12–16-year-olds saying their children play online at least once a day.

In person play also decreases as a child ages. While 40% of total participants agreed that their children played in person once a day or more, for parents of 12-16 year olds this decreases to just 27%, and 16% for those with 17-18 year olds.

As the NSPCC prepares for its fourth annual Childhood Day on Friday (June 6th) it has issued calls for families to come together and celebrate the joys of childhood, while also encouraging people to play their part to help keep children safe.

People can get involved by donating to the NSPCC, including in Lidl stores - either at cash donation tins or in small amounts via card payment at the till, thanks to digital micro-donation system Pennies. They can also volunteer at a Childhood Day collection point or take on the NSPCC’s Childhood Day Mile.

All the funds raised will go towards helping the NSPCC deliver vital services, like Childline which supports children at risk.

Chris Sherwood, CEO of the NSPCC said: “It is human nature to want something better for your children, but our latest research suggests that parents today believe we are trending in the wrong direction in terms of childhood experiences.

“Lack of in-person play for children is a particular concern for parents, something we all have a responsibility to try and address. Children and young people playing more with their friends and family, both inside and outside, can only be a good thing for their physical and mental health and general sense of wellbeing.

"The NSPCC’s Childhood Day is all about bringing families, friends and communities together to celebrate childhood and give everyone a really fun and positive in-person experience, while at the same time seeking to raise vital funds for the charity.”

Lidl GB is sponsoring the NSPCC’s Childhood Day for a fourth year as retail sponsor. Lidl GB has been partnered with the NSPCC for 8 years, raising over £10 million for the charity in this time.

Lidl GB will be helping to raise awareness of Childhood Day, as well as holding its own events and activities with colleagues and customers across Great Britain to help raise vital funds.

To find out more about Childhood Day, the NSPCC has released a video which encourages the general public to come together to take part in the annual event.

To find out more on how to get involved in Childhood Day including taking part in the Childhood Day Mile or volunteering at a fundraising collection, visit www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/charity-fundraising/childhood-day/