Major exhibition to be launched by Harrogate teacher who became famous illustrator of Postman Pat

Artist and illustrator Ray Mutimer, who is now in his 80s, was head of art and craft at St Aidan’s School and only became a professional freelance Illustrator in 1980.

In 1989 he was selected by Ivor Wood, creator of the TV character, to create the artwork for a series of set of eight Postman Pat books ,

That grew to 42 books for three different publishers, over a period of 11 years.

A legend in children's illustration - Artist Ray Mutimer who was head of art and craft at St Aidan’s School before creating the images for Postman Pat and Rupert Bear. (Picture Ray Mutimer)

Ray also did work for DC Thomson in the 1980s and Marvel UK from 1992 to 1994 on illustrations for Rupert Bear.

The launch of the annual art trail as part of Knaresborough’s Feva arts festival, which runs from August 11-20, will see a substantial collection of Ray paintings in watercolour and in acrylic – and some some illustration originals from his Postman Pat days – take the limelight in a major public exhibition.

Ray Mutimer said: “Like many artists I spent some years teaching.

"But I have painted and drawn all my life.

Part of a painting of cornfield sparrows by artist and illustrator Ray Mutimer which will feature in his new exhibition during Feva arts festival in Knaresborough from August 11-20. (Picture Ray Mutimer)

"In fact, I’ve still got some of my teenage oil paintings.

"In the early 1970’s I experimented with cut-out paintings on board.

"They were in my style of the time, semi-abstract based on close observation of nature.

"I have returned to this concept periodically and, for the first time, will have a collection of landSHAPES on display.

"Because they are not in a frame there is a greater illusion of space and depth, sometimes with astonishing results.”

The free-to-enter exhibition at his Home Gallery in Calcutt will feature more than 100 works with a wide range of subject matter from across Ray’s long and incredibly productive life in art.

The earliest painting on show is dated from 1965.

For the duration of Feva, Ray will be there from 11am to 4pm with his wife Christine who curated the show.