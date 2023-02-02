Knaresborough couple's relief as their lovely pet cat's eyesight is saved by pioneering surgery

The pet’s owners husband and wife Lisa and Jonathan King said Neo had suffered ever since he had been diagnosed with eye issues at six months of age.

Now, after the complex procedure carried out by Veterinary Vision in Penrith, the Knaresborough couple’s beloved two-year-old British Shorthaired cat called Neo has his vision – and quality of life – back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa said: “Neo was diagnosed with eye issues at six months of age and has had to be monitored every six months.

Neo, a Knaresborough couple’s beloved two-year-old British Shorthaired cat now has his vision – and quality of life – back thanks to Veterinary Vision.

“It was at a routine review that we were advised he had detached his left retina and would go blind in that eye if nothing was done.

“We were referred urgently to Veterinary Vision to see Chris Dixon, who came highly recommended by our current veterinary ophthalmologist.

“The staff were so helpful and friendly and you could tell the care and attention they took with Neo.

“Our cat’s quality of life has been saved by the skill and dedication of Veterinary Vision.”

Chris Dixon, veterinary ophthalmologist and clinical director at Veterinary Vision, said Neo, who was also diagnosed with a cataract in his right eye, was referred to them by James Rushton, head of ophthalmology at Paragon Veterinary Referrals in Wakefield.

Both referral practices are owned by Linnaeus, with Veterinary Vision providing particular expertise in this specific surgery which is only performed at a handful of centres in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“James and his team had identified that Neo had lost sight from his left eye due to a torn retina,” said Chris Dixon.

“The surgery was complex and involved the removal of the cataract from the left lens prior to reattaching the retina.

"The sophisticated system at Veterinary Vision allows us to remove the degenerate vitreal body and replace the detached tissue with very small instruments."

Such was the success of the operation, that Neo is reported to be back on rodent patrol in his garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad