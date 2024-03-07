Inspirational Miss Yorkshire from Harrogate to tackle Three Peaks for town's mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chloe McEwen, a fitness trainer who overcome mental health issues as a teenager, is using her status as the Miss Yorkshire, to raise funds for MIND, the Harrogate-based community group centred on wellbeing and emotional health.

In the run-up to competing in the Miss England Final on May 16, Chloe is to take on the 24-mile round trip challenge, taking in the 1585m (5200ft) of ascent. at Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-ghent.

"I am very passionate about supporting my own local charity MIND in Harrogate,” said Chloe who at the age of 16 endured an arduous eight-month hospital stay, receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and witnessed her weight ballooning by almost four stone.

"The reason for entering the Miss Yorkshire/Miss England competition is to be able to raise awareness around mental health.

"I want to give people the tools that helped me through my mental health journey, in hope to make a positive change to theirs.”

Chloe’s attempt at the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge on April 22 is only one part of the goal she has set herself in the build-up to the forthcoming Miss England final in Wolverhampton.

She is aiming to running a total of 50k before May – in individual stints – to raise funds for the charity Balls to Cancer, promoted by Macmillan Cancer Support.

"I am by no means an expert runner but this is a brilliant charity, that is supporting a great cause,” she said.

"They support cancer sufferers and families dealing with cancer.

"With one in two of us suffering with cancer within a lifetime, it is such a unfortunate but important cause to support.”

Through a dedicated fitness regimen and the embrace of a healthier lifestyle, bolstered by an unwavering support network, Chloe regained control of her life and hasn’t looked back since.

If successful in Miss England, Chloe’s next step will be Miss World.

To follow Chloe’s charity efforts, go to Instagram at chloemcewen8.