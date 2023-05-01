Incredible Knaresborough woman just days from attending the Coronation in Westminster Abbey despite the challenges

Lauren Doherty, 34, has dedicated her life to promoting road safety among children after a life-changing accident while crossing the street 15 years ago when she was a student.

After the Coronation Planning Team told Lauren, who stills requires round-the-clock care, they were keen to do whatever they could to facilitate her attendance at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the campaigner said: "‘I feel extremely humbled and honoured to have been invited to be part of this once in a lifetime, historical event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was overwhelmed at being recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours last year, to have now been invited to the Kings Coronation, it means equally as much to me."

Flashback to 2021 when the remarkable Lauren Doherty, centre, received the British Empire Medal in the Queens Birthday Honours for services to education.

Lauren Doherty, who lives in Knaresborough, has given safety talks to thousands of pupils and adults since she was left paralysed after being hit by a van in August 2008 at the age of 19 while crossing Skipton Road.

Despite years of painful treatment after the accident, which saw her spend 16 months in different hospitals in Harrogate, Leeds and Sheffield, the former Starbeck Primary, Harrogate High School and King James’s School pupil remains wheelchair-bound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this has not stopped her from founding her own charity, Road Safety Talks to share her story, taking the talks nationwide.

In 2021 the remarkable Lauren received the British Empire Medal in the Queens Birthday Honours for services to education.

In the run-up to this Saturday’s historic occasion, King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have invited 850 people from across Britain in recognition of their charitable contributions to the historic ceremony on May 6.

Lauren Doherty is one of a group of 450 British Empire Medal holders to receive an invitation, along with 400 young people from groups chosen by the royal family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Project Manager for her Road Safety Talks charity, Rebecca Bluntstone says she is amazed by the lengths organisers are going to accomodate Lauren and others.

"The words of the Coronation Planning Team to me were "we are keen to do whatever we can to facilitate Lauren’s attendance", said Rebecca.

"The consideration which has been shown to Lauren's needs and the inclusivity of this event has been fantastic.

"I can’t reiterate enough how much their approach means personally to Lauren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their thoughtfulness, planning and organisation are commendable."

Ms Doherty began giving talks in schools and businesses in the Harrogate district in 2016 to warn people of the dangers of being careless while crossing the road.

Her aim was straightforward – to turn her own experiences into a positive and help others avoid what happened to her.

Lauren said: “My life will never be the same again but if my story prevents even one person from experiencing what I have been through, then talking about life and road safety will have been worthwhile.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her commitment to helping others remains an inspiration to a key figure in her charity.

"Lauren continues to demonstrate to others that decisions we make, even split-second decisions, can have life changing consequences,” said Rebecca Bluntstone.

"But this doesn't mean your life is over."