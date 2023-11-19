IN PICTURES: Take a look at six year old Shane Weidemann as he meets his idols 21 Engineer Regiment in Ripon

A six year old from Ripon who hopes to one day become an Army paramedic fulfilled his dreams when he met 21 Engineer Regiment on Remembrance Day.

Shane Weidemann, 6, sent a request to his idols - Ripon's 21 Engineer Regiment, asking if he could meet them and be part of the Remembrance Day service and lay a wreath to respect those lost.

The photos show Shane talking with the soldiers whilst admiring the memorials and displays around Ripon and Pateley Bridge.

Shane, his mum, and his grandad, also visited the cenotaph in Pateley Bridge after they had spent the day with the regiment in Ripon on Sunday, November 12.

Cheri Weidemann told The Gazette that his grandad also served in the war and he is lucky to have him as a role model.

Miss Weidemann said: “It’s a big part of all of our family history, he couldn’t stop talking about it after.”

Shane said: “I wanted to remember the soldiers who died in the war.

"My favourite part was laying the wreath.

"I have such a totally awesome day.

"The soldiers were so cool and friendly.

"My grandad is my best bud, he even did a walk with me in crutches, we go on massive adventures.

“I want to be a paramedic in the Army, when I grow up.”

Take a look at Shane as his dream to meet his idols is answered, and he has a day to remember.

Shane said his day with his idols was 'totally awesome' and one he will never forget.

Shane practised laying the wreath for three weeks so he got it right on the big day.

Shane's mum, Cheri Weidemann, told the Gazette how happy he was to talk to everyone and was constantly making those he met laugh.