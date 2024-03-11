More than 60 actors, musicians, backstage and technical crew, aged 11 to 18, were given words of encouragement by musical superstar Michael Ball on BBC Radio 2, before they began the first show of three of the dark and twisted tale of Sweeney Todd.

In a review by Ripon Grammar’s news and marketing manager, Ruth Savage said: "This bold and thrilling production of one of Sondheim’s best-loved and most complex works, which even the most experienced of directors have confessed to shying away from, will be remembered for years to come.

“Sweeney Todd is not a challenge to be taken lightly, but in the hands of Ripon Grammar School’s sixty-strong cast and crew it was a triumph.

”What a fantastic opening night - a gloriously dazzling production of this haunting and thrilling Victorian horror story with a bold and complex operatic score.

"While Tabor and McMurray may be the main stars of the show, each and every one of the cast – and, without exception, their exquisite voices - shine brightly.

"Bravo to all the cast and crew and a huge thank you to Mr Barker and Mrs Morpeth.”

Take a look at the talented cast and crew in action as they ‘Wow’ audiences which their ambitious and successful adaptation of the chilling tale of Sweeney Todd.

Photography of the theatre performance is by Helen Tabor.

Ripon Grammar School The schools standout performance included more than 60 talented actors, musicians, backstage and technical crew aged from age 11 to 18.

Ripon Grammar School The story is of a vengeful, bloody barber, and a deranged baker who uses them to make meat-pies in her shop.

Ripon Grammar School The popular musical was recently adapted to the silver screen with actors Johnny Depp, and Helena Bonham Carter as the films star cast.

Ripon Grammar School Francesca Kirkman, 12, and a member of the ensemble cast, said: "The main cast were brilliant, and the orchestra very talented."